'The atmosphere is amazing': Scenes from Cork Jazz

The rain brought out the brollies but didn't dampen spirits as the streets of Cork city were once again alive with the sounds of live music.

The uncertainty around reopening made for an anxious build up to the Cork Jazz Festival but now that is is underway, organisers, audiences and performers are relishing the excitement of live performance.

The Echo headed out on the streets of Cork on Saturday.

Owner of Soho on Grand Parade Seán McCarthy said earlier this week that preparing for the jazz festival felt like opening a new business or getting ready for a new event in the city “because it’s so long since we’ve had this anticipation of crowds of people being around”.

Picture: Damian Coleman

“The anticipation in our trade is that it should be a good weekend, and we hope everybody has a great weekend, and that it’s good for the city and that everyone adheres to the guidelines because we know its serious," he said.

Long queues were seen outside many venues all over the city despite the heavy rain and wind in the hopes of getting a table for the evening.

With the hope of at least some sun on Sunday and Monday, there is plenty of jazzing still to come.