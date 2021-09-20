Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 14:24

Well known Cork bar announces reopening date after more than 550 days of being closed

Beloved Cork bar the Hi-B is preparing to reopen next month after being closed for over 550 days. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Beloved Cork bar the Hi-B is preparing to reopen next month after being closed for over 550 days.

In a post on social media the iconic bar, located on Oliver Plunkett Street, announced plans to reopen on Friday, October 22 when social distancing requirements are to be lifted.

The bar also revealed that some renovation work is also underway ahead of the much-anticipated reopening.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be reopening on Friday 22nd October when social distancing is lifted. 556 days closed! 33 more sleeps!

“We are beavering away doing ‘jobs’. The counter has been revarnished, chairs recovered, painting in progress!

“You will be glad to know that the only significant change will be the addition of credit card facilities! 

“Hopefully that will be only Covid addition,” the business stated.

Unfortunately, the Hi-B will be back without its legendary publican, Brian O’Donnell, who sadly passed away in late 2019 after a short illness. Picture: The Hi-B bar.
Unfortunately, the Hi-B will be back without its legendary publican, Brian O’Donnell, who sadly passed away in late 2019 after a short illness.

Mr O’Donnell was known for banning the use of mobile phones in the bar and his unique approach to dealing with customers.

In their post on Facebook announcing the reopening, the Hi-B informed people that the use of mobile phones in the bar will only be permitted for payment purposes.

“We are still and will remain a conversational pub and the only use for your phone will be payment,” they said.

