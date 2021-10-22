Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 10:35

Live at the Marquee announces two chart topping headliners

Simply Red and Tom Grennan will join The National, Sinéad O'Connor and Christy Moore for Live at the Marquee's final docklands summer
Live at the Marquee announces two chart topping headliners

Simply Red will take the stage in Cork on June 1. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images.

Martha Brennan

CORK’s Live at the Marquee has announced two new headliners, as organisers get ready to return next summer with a series of newly announced and rescheduled acts.

The latest big names to be added to the list include breakout star Tom Grennan and Mick Hucknall’s Simply Red, who have been stalwarts on the scene since 1985.

Grennan will play on May 31 as part of his 2022 tour of his new album Evering Road.

The following night, Simply Red is set to take the stage to promote their latest compilation Simply Red Remixed Vol. 1.

"I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, so it feels strange not to have that,” Hucknall said.

“I miss being able to express myself. It’s going to be wonderfully inspiring when people can go and see bands again. I can’t wait."

Fans have welcomed the additions to the star studded line up, which also includes The National, Deadmau5, Orbital, Sinéad O'Connor, The Pet Shop Boys and Marquee stalwart Christy Moore.

Next year will mark Live at the Marquee’s final run at its current docklands site, as the area continues development plans.

Tickets will be on sale from next Thursday, October 28, at 9am, at www.ticketmaster.ie

Read More

'The impact it’s going to have will be brilliant': 43rd annual Guinness Cork Jazz Festival gets underway

More in this section

Plans to increase public drinking fines in Cork to €2,500 Plans to increase public drinking fines in Cork to €2,500
Nightclubs to return with full capacity and socially distanced queues for bar under new guidelines  Nightclubs to return with full capacity and socially distanced queues for bar under new guidelines 
360 vehicles found speeding on National Slow Down Day 360 vehicles found speeding on National Slow Down Day
simply redtom grennanthe nationalsinead o'connorthe pet shop boyschristy mooreplace: corkevent: live at the marquee
Judge and jury case for man accused of burglary armed with a hatchet

Judge and jury case for man accused of burglary armed with a hatchet

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more