Live at the Marquee announces two chart topping headliners

CORK’s Live at the Marquee has announced two new headliners, as organisers get ready to return next summer with a series of newly announced and rescheduled acts.

The latest big names to be added to the list include breakout star Tom Grennan and Mick Hucknall’s Simply Red, who have been stalwarts on the scene since 1985.

Grennan will play on May 31 as part of his 2022 tour of his new album Evering Road.

★ ★ 🎪 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 🎪★ ★



Chart-topping @Tom_Grennan will make his debut at Live at the Marquee, Cork on 31st May 2022. Tickets on sale Thursday 28th October at 9am! 💥 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Im34woqcGq — LATMofficial (@LATMofficial) October 22, 2021

The following night, Simply Red is set to take the stage to promote their latest compilation Simply Red Remixed Vol. 1.

"I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, so it feels strange not to have that,” Hucknall said.

“I miss being able to express myself. It’s going to be wonderfully inspiring when people can go and see bands again. I can’t wait."

★🎪 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 🎪★ @SimplyRedHQ, hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK have confirmed 2 Summer Shows at Cork @LATMofficial 1 June & @Liveatbotanic Gardens, Belfast on 2 June 22. Tickets go on sale Thurs 28 Oct at 9am 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8Dxz3Nj4QX — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) October 22, 2021

Fans have welcomed the additions to the star studded line up, which also includes The National, Deadmau5, Orbital, Sinéad O'Connor, The Pet Shop Boys and Marquee stalwart Christy Moore.

Next year will mark Live at the Marquee’s final run at its current docklands site, as the area continues development plans.

Tickets will be on sale from next Thursday, October 28, at 9am, at www.ticketmaster.ie