'The impact it’s going to have will be brilliant': 43rd annual Guinness Cork Jazz Festival gets underway

Almost all events are sold out and last-minute accommodation options are understood to be scarce, with hotels described as being essentially booked up.
The build-up to the festival, which normally entices thousands of visitors to Cork, has been “tentative” for businesses, but after the latest Government announcements, things are looking a lot brassier.
“It’s been a bit tentative but the overall story in Cork has been very positive,” said Eoin O’Sullivan of the Cork Business Association. “The weekend is usually worth somewhere in the region of €40m. We’re not expecting to reach those types of figures but the incentive is still huge. It’s a very important event for the region.
“We sell a lot of hotel rooms, bars and restaurants do very well, a lot of people use taxis, and over 1,300 musicians normally travel to the event.”
After the music fell silent last year, Mr O’Sullivan said the business community in Cork was ready to welcome the jazz weekend back with “open arms”.
“It’s a return to some bit of normality for the city,” he said. “We’re hoping for a good turnout and we want to assure people that the correct restrictions are in place in terms of safety.”
“The arts industry, bars, restaurants, hotels, everyone comes together for the jazz weekend, and they’re all very much looking forward to it.
“The numbers are smaller, but we would prefer to have a jazz of much smaller numbers than to not have a jazz at all,” she said.
Meanwhile, on account of the expected crowds, an increase in garda presence will be seen around the city this weekend, with “high visibility policing” in place nationwide over the bank holiday.
"An Garda Síochána is cognisant of the further re-opening of society over this bank holiday weekend and local Garda Management will have operational plans in place commensurate with the demand for policing service in their area of responsibility," a representative from the Garda Press Office said.
"This will include increased high visibility policing activity across the country."