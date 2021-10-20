Boil water notice issued for 4,200 Cork residents

A STRICT boil water notice has been issued for the 4,200 residents supplied by the Macroom Public Water Supply in Cork.

The notice was announced today as a "precautionary measure" taken by Irish Water and Cork County Council following consultation with the HSE about an issue at the Macroom Water Treatment Plant.

In affected households, water should be boiled for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing and washing uncooked foods like salads, preparing feeds for infants, and making ice with immediate effect.

"The boil water notice has been put in place as a precautionary measure due to elevated turbidity in the supply," Irish Water said in a statement released today.

"Irish Water and Cork County Council continue to work to rectify the issues at Macroom Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice."

After boiling water at a vigorous, rolling heat, for example in a kettle, it should be covered and stored in a cool place. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.

Irish Water wishes to remind customers that the water from hot taps isn't safe to drink and that filters will not render the water safe at this time.

The water in the area can be used for washing but guardians are urged to make sure children don't ingest any bathing water.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water & @Corkcoco are issuing a Boil Water Notice to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Macroom Public Water Supply. For more details on this notice, please visit https://t.co/Hs72mDjXsC. — Irish Water (@IrishWater) October 20, 2021

“Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority. We appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community and businesses of Macroom however the restriction has been put in place to protect consumers," said Neil Smyth of Irish Water.

"Irish Water and Cork County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it safe to do so.”

To help avoid the spread of Covid-19, Irish Water also wishes to advise customers that the water in Macroom remains suitable for handwashing.

For updates or to see if your household is affected see www.water.ie or call 1800 278 278.