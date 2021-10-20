Search for missing person underway in Youghal

The search for a missing male in the Youghal area has resumed this morning.

The search for the male began yesterday afternoon and the Coast Guard among other search and rescue organisations searched until dark before resuming the search operation this morning.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed to The Echo that Rescue 117 was deployed from Waterford to sweep the area but the missing person is yet to be found.

Coast Guard units from Youghal, Guileen, and Ballycotton, as well as Youghal Life Boat and Cork Missing Persons, are involved in the ongoing search.