Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

Sail-ebrations as Cork mini-boat to return to sea 

Sail-ebrations as Cork mini-boat to return to sea 

Cork mini-boat is in ship shape to return to sea following a Cork primary school art project. Pictured at the Port of Cork for the Old Cork Waterworks Experience handing over the Cork City Council Creative Ireland Mini Boat to Port of Cork are Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork; Cormac Gebruers, Head of College, National Maritime College of Ireland; Brian Dooley, Business Development Manager, Port of Cork; Mervyn Horgan, Old Cork Waterworks Experience; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy; Jim Walsh, Walsh Boat Works Ltd and Mary Walsh, Cork City Council. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

Amy Nolan

A MINIATURE boat with a tiny sail that crossed the Atlantic and landed in Ireland in 2017 will take to the sea once again this weekend, thanks to a collaboration between Cork City Council, Creative Ireland, Port of Cork, and the National Maritime College of Ireland.

The boat, 1.5m in length, was originally launched by students from Harbor View Elementary School in Charleston in South Carolina in May 2017 as part of an educational programme that allows children to follow the progress of the boat, learning about the ocean, currents, geography, and the environment.

It landed in Mayo that year and eventually found its way to Cork for repair and relaunch.

To prepare for the return of the boat to sea, Cork City Council’s Old Cork Waterworks Experience and Creative Ireland invited Cork primary school children to submit designs inspired by Cork and its special relationship with the ocean.

The designs were used to create a collage that was placed on the boat following extensive repair works by Walsh Boat Works.

A special sail featuring the Cork coat of arms was also commissioned.

With assistance from the Port of Cork, the completed mini-boat will be put to sea mid-Atlantic by the crew of the Independent Horizon, an ICL cargo vessel and regular visitor to Cork.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fergal Dennehy, deputising for the lord mayor at the handover at the Port of Cork, said the project is a fantastic learning opportunity for young people.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Cork schoolchildren to connect with children on the other side of the Atlantic and to learn about the ocean, the weather, and the world they live in,” he said. “I want to congratulate all of the team who played a part in getting the boat to sea again to continue its voyage of discovery.”

Port of Cork chief commercial officer Conor Mowlds said the Port of Cork is delighted to be able to support the exciting educational initiative.

The mini-boat is fitted with GPS, and its journey can be tracked online via the website www.educationalpassages.org

Read More

Conservation group looking at potential to establish biodiversity reserve in West Cork 

More in this section

Gardaí examining CCTV following separate shooting incidents in Cork Gardaí examining CCTV following separate shooting incidents in Cork
Builder given community service after pleading guilty to acquiring €3.3k of tools by deception Builder given community service after pleading guilty to acquiring €3.3k of tools by deception
Cork councillor announces resignation Cork councillor announces resignation
cork city centreport of corkcork educationcork arts
Excavation uncovers skeletal remains of six individuals under former Cork pub 

Excavation uncovers skeletal remains of six individuals under former Cork pub 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more