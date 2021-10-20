Sail-ebrations as Cork mini-boat to return to sea 

A MINIATURE boat with a tiny sail that crossed the Atlantic and landed in Ireland in 2017 will take to the sea once again this weekend, thanks to a collaboration between Cork City Council, Creative Ireland, Port of Cork, and the National Maritime College of Ireland.

The boat, 1.5m in length, was originally launched by students from Harbor View Elementary School in Charleston in South Carolina in May 2017 as part of an educational programme that allows children to follow the progress of the boat, learning about the ocean, currents, geography, and the environment.

It landed in Mayo that year and eventually found its way to Cork for repair and relaunch.

To prepare for the return of the boat to sea, Cork City Council’s Old Cork Waterworks Experience and Creative Ireland invited Cork primary school children to submit designs inspired by Cork and its special relationship with the ocean.

The designs were used to create a collage that was placed on the boat following extensive repair works by Walsh Boat Works.

A special sail featuring the Cork coat of arms was also commissioned.

With assistance from the Port of Cork, the completed mini-boat will be put to sea mid-Atlantic by the crew of the Independent Horizon, an ICL cargo vessel and regular visitor to Cork.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fergal Dennehy, deputising for the lord mayor at the handover at the Port of Cork, said the project is a fantastic learning opportunity for young people.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Cork schoolchildren to connect with children on the other side of the Atlantic and to learn about the ocean, the weather, and the world they live in,” he said. “I want to congratulate all of the team who played a part in getting the boat to sea again to continue its voyage of discovery.”

Port of Cork chief commercial officer Conor Mowlds said the Port of Cork is delighted to be able to support the exciting educational initiative.

The mini-boat is fitted with GPS, and its journey can be tracked online via the website www.educationalpassages.org