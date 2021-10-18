Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 14:38

Garda cybercrime capabilities enhanced by hub based in Cork

Garda cybercrime capabilities enhanced by hub based in Cork

Policing in 2020 involved a major mobilisation of the organisation around the Covid-19 pandemic regulations and restrictions. Almost 400 gardaí were redeployed to the frontline, while 522 trainee and probationer gardaí were attested early for the operation. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ann Murphy

WORK on a facility to tackle cybercrime in the southern region was one of An Garda Síochána’s achievements that was singled out in its 2020 annual report, which was published today.

It said: “As part of the regionalisation of An Garda Síochána cybercrime capacity, offices were established in Mullingar, Wexford and Galway. 

"The completion of a facility at Anglesea St, Cork, to enhance cybercrime capability in the Southern Region also got underway.”

Cork is the location for one of four satellite hubs of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB).

The report continued: “With the assistance of Garda ICT [information and communications technology], an extension of the secure GNCCB network was delivered to each location and some hardware has been installed.”

Further work on this continued in the early months of this year.

Policing in 2020 involved a major mobilisation of the organisation around the Covid-19 pandemic regulations and restrictions. Almost 400 gardaí were redeployed to the frontline, while 522 trainee and probationer gardaí were attested early for the operation.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “2020 was an unprecedented year for the country that required an exceptional response from An Garda Síochána to help keep people safe during a global pandemic. This saw An Garda Síochána and its personnel react swiftly to provide reassurance to the public that we were there to help them through incredibly difficult and challenging times.

“Despite the significant pressures from Covid-19, our core function of keeping people safe by preventing and detecting crime also had to be maintained in 2020.

“While crime rates did fall across most areas, criminals still sought to exploit the pandemic. In particular, significant amounts of drugs, cash, and guns were seized, and major figures in organised crime gangs were brought before the courts.

“This work saved lives and degraded the capacity of such crime gangs. Low-level street dealing was also targeted by divisional drug units to support communities blighted by this,” Commissioner Harris said.

“Of course, none of what was achieved during the year by the organisation would have been possible without the great work by Garda personnel, who had to react rapidly to very challenging and difficult professional and personal situations.”

During the year, Operation Faoiseamh was set up to deal with domestic violence.

Read More

Planning application lodged for new residential development near Blarney

More in this section

Visiting restrictions reimposed at Bantry General Visiting restrictions reimposed at Bantry General
'Hit reset button,' public urged, as hospitals battle with surge in Covid cases 'Hit reset button,' public urged, as hospitals battle with surge in Covid cases
School stock 'Some kids will tell us they're starving': Staff in Cork primary school help ensure all children are fed
cork garda
Cork boy who had case raised in Dáil receives provisional date for scoliosis surgery

Cork boy who had case raised in Dáil receives provisional date for scoliosis surgery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more