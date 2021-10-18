Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 13:03

Planning application lodged for new residential development near Blarney

Gleann Fia Homes Ltd is seeking permission for the demolition of an existing bungalow and removal of its septic tank and the construction of a residential development consisting of 16 two-storey dwellings, with optional sunrooms to the rear. Picture Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

A PLANNING application for a new residential development near Blarney has been lodged with Cork City Council.

Gleann Fia Homes Ltd is seeking permission for the demolition of an existing bungalow and removal of its septic tank and the construction of a residential development consisting of 16 two-storey dwellings, with optional sunrooms to the rear.

The proposed development site is located at Gleann Fia, Bawnafinny, Tower - approximately 4.2km from Blarney town.

The development would also include a new boundary wall with vehicular access from the Bawnafinny Road only.

In a design statement submitted with the application, it states that the proposed development site is bounded to the north by woodland and to the eastern, western and south side by residential sites. 
The design statement says that the proposed layout of the scheme is designed to "respond positively" to the existing context of the site, with specific care given to the visual impact of the proposed development, due to the sloped nature of the site. 

It adds that the site layout, architecture and landscape are "consistent and compatible" with the area and that the development would "contribute positively" to the locality. 

The scheme would contain "four different unit types, providing three-bed and four-bed house designs". 

It is proposed to provide a minimum of two car parking spaces located to the front of the units.  

The proposed layout provides links to the main road on the south and to the existing Gleann Fia Estate.

A decision on the planning application is expected by December 6.

planningcork constructioncork development
