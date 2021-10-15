Cork traffic: Car broken down at busy interchange

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution on the roads this morning.

A car has broken down on the left-hand side of the slip road from the N25 westbound towards the Dunkettle Interchange.

In a tweet, management at the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project advised that a recovery vehicle is on route to the incident.

N25 Update: #corktraffic A car has broken down on left hand side of the slip road from the N25 westbound towards the #dunkettle interchange. Take care on approach in the fog. Recovery vehicle en route. — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) October 15, 2021

They advised motorists to take care on approach the fog.