Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 09:48

Cork traffic: Car broken down at busy interchange

Management at the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project advised that a recovery vehicle is on route to the incident. File picture: Larry Cummins. 

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution on the roads this morning.

A car has broken down on the left-hand side of the slip road from the N25 westbound towards the Dunkettle Interchange.

In a tweet, management at the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Project advised that a recovery vehicle is on route to the incident.

They advised motorists to take care on approach the fog.

