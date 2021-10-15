Taxi drivers in Cork city on alert after robberies from vehicles

CORK taxi drivers are being targeted by criminals with a spate of robberies from vehicles taking place this month.

Four taxis have been robbed in the past eight days, according to Cork City Taxi spokesperson Bobby Lynch.

Mr Lynch said three of the incidents occurred in the morning, before lunch, and three of the robberies were carried out by an armed individual who threatened the drivers with a knife.

Gardaí confirmed that there were three incidents of car robberies on the northside of the city occurring on October, 6, 12 and 13.

Mr Lynch told The Echo that a fourth incident had taken place on Thursday, with the driver, in his 60s, “very shook” by the encounter.

“I understand the Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to these incidents".

“There are drivers who have stopped doing nights because it is too dangerous and now these incidents are happening in broad daylight. It’s crazy.”