'People are shooting up in broad daylight': Concerns over dealers selling heroin near school

Don O’Leary said queues for heroin have been forming in the area, which he fears has become a hub for drug addicts.
Mr O’Leary, who heads the facility — which provides an alternative to mainstream education for children aged between 12 and 18 — said they have seen dealers in the vicinity signal they are open for business by whistling.
He added that staff of the centre, which is located in Sunday’s Well, have had to clear syringes to ensure the safety of children entering the school. They have also witnessed open drug use take place on the steps coming up from Winter’s Hill, near the building.
Mr O’Leary said he has even found syringes discarded by drug users on the green area of the Life Centre.
“We have seen the dealer whistle to announce that he is open for business,” Don said. “We have had to move people who were shooting up on our benches.
“
“However, you are also watching young people having to walk through this.”
