'People are shooting up in broad daylight': Concerns over dealers selling heroin near school

THE director of Cork’s Life Centre has voiced concern that drug dealers have begun selling heroin nearby.

Don O’Leary said queues for heroin have been forming in the area, which he fears has become a hub for drug addicts.

Mr O’Leary, who heads the facility — which provides an alternative to mainstream education for children aged between 12 and 18 — said they have seen dealers in the vicinity signal they are open for business by whistling.

He added that staff of the centre, which is located in Sunday’s Well, have had to clear syringes to ensure the safety of children entering the school. They have also witnessed open drug use take place on the steps coming up from Winter’s Hill, near the building.

Mr O’Leary said he has even found syringes discarded by drug users on the green area of the Life Centre.

“We have seen the dealer whistle to announce that he is open for business,” Don said. “We have had to move people who were shooting up on our benches.

“You have to feel sorry for these people because they are ill, but someone is making lots of money off them and it’s terrible to watch.

“However, you are also watching young people having to walk through this.”

“We have to warn students not to stand close to where the syringes are in case they get blamed,” said Mr O’Leary.

“We also have to ensure that they are safe. When you see someone openly shooting up, the fear is that someone will come across a dead body someday.

“People are in such a state that they are shooting up in broad daylight.

“It’s not because they don’t care. It’s because they are so sick they feel they have no other choice.”

Mr O’Leary said the situation is particularly difficult for elderly people living in the area.

“It must be a shock for the elderly people in the area to see that this is going on,” he said.

“One person told us that his mum felt like she was watching a cop show.”

Mr O’Leary continued: “We have told gardaí, who have been great but there is only so much they can do. What’s even more worrying is that there is a primary school only at the other side of us.”

Mr O’Leary also expressed sympathy for the drug users involved. “These people are very ill and someone is making lots of money off them. They should be in treatment and supported, instead of being dependant on someone who only wants to make money off them.”

To find out more about support and resources available for those suffering with addictions visit https://www.corkdrugandalcohol.ie/