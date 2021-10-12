Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 15:12

Budget 2022: Cork publican looking to lobby Government on VAT rate

“We will be lobbying the Government on the VAT rate. It affects our competitiveness for inbound tourism. When people are looking at coming here they are looking at the cost of things and the increased prices will have an effect.” 
Michael O’Donovan, who owns and runs The Castle Inn on South Main Street, said the VAT Rate which is to rise from 9% to 13% in ten and a half months (September 2022) was “detrimental to inbound tourism, hospitality and jobs.” 

Roisin Burke

“A mixed bag” is how Cork City chairperson of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) has described the Budget details released on Tuesday.

While Mr O’Donovan welcomed the extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) until April 2022 and the Commercial Rates waived until the end of the year, the VFI representative said the VAT rate would be a topic for discussion with the Government ahead of the implementation of the increase.

Mr O’Donovan said the extension of the EWSS will “get the sector through the winter” and keep them afloat through the “harsh months” of January, February and March.

“Everyone is talking about having a good Christmas, but the early months of the year are not long coming around and they can be quite challenging.” In terms of staff recruitment, which is a topical issue as many establishments across the sector are experiencing difficulty obtaining the staff they need, the Cork publican said he had not seen anything in the Budget that would alleviate any of the difficulties in this aspect.

“They could have set aside money for direct training for young people coming out of secondary school, I would have liked to see something like that, but I haven’t seen anything at all.”

