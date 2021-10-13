WATCH: 'I can't wait to get the €5 and head to the Costa del Sol'; Cork people react to Budget 2022

The Government has pledged that its multibillion-euro Budget will help secure a social and economic recovery as Ireland emerges from the pandemic.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said the Government has used its lessons from Covid to build a country with a “better quality of life”.

Unveiling the Budget for 2022, a package that amounts to €4.7 billion, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government is “conscious” of cost-of-living pressures on the public and businesses.

However, the people of Cork city weren't making overly many positive noises about the package with many left underwhelmed by the measures contained in the Budget document.