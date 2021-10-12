Budget 2022: All the key points as Ireland enters 'new phase' in pandemic recovery

IRELAND is now entering “a new phase” in which the country will recover from the pandemic, restore public services and repair public finances, the Minister for Finance has said.

Unveiling the Budget for 2022, a package that amounts to €4.7 billion, Paschal Donohoe said the Government is “conscious” of the cost-of-living pressures on the public and businesses.

Addressing the Dáil, Mr Donohoe noted that the last time he announced the Budget in the chamber was two years ago before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“None of us could have foreseen that the worst global pandemic in a century awaited,” he said.

“We knew well about the risks associated with Brexit and had prepared for it, but we could not have predicted the devastation Covid-19 would leave in its wake.

“Both events have demonstrated our need to prepare for the worst while striving for the best.

“Many lives were lost and many livelihoods suddenly were ruined.

“The pandemic was an unprecedented experience for all of us and unfortunately life-changing for so many.

“But it also brought out the very best in Irish society and the bravery, resilience and fortitude of our frontline workers and those working in the community and social care sectors.” Mr Donohoe said that, in framing the budget, the government has been conscious of the cost-of-living pressures on the public and businesses.

Here are all the key points from the Budget 2022 announcement

Health

free GP care for children aged 6 and 7

threshold for the Drug Payment Scheme lowered to €100

€250 million to tackle hospital waiting lists

free contraception for women aged 17-25

€30 million to allow patients greater access to high-tech drugs

expanding dental access to medical card patients

Social

National Childcare Scheme universal subsidy extended to all children aged up to 15

€5 increase in weekly social welfare payments

€5 increase in weekly payments for pensioners

Living Alone Allowance to be increased by €3

Fuel Allowance increased by €5

Parent's Benefit increased by 2 weeks to 7 weeks from July 2022

introduction of a Youth Travel Card for those aged 19-23

Housing

11,820 new social homes will be delivered through build, acquisition and leasing programmes. 9,000 of these will be new build homes

€18 million for the delivery of Traveller accommodation

11,000 grants to adapt the homes of older people and people with a disability

14,800 new households to have their housing needs met under the Housing Assistance Payment and Rental Accommodation Scheme, in addition to supporting almost

82,000 existing tenancies under these schemes

Education and training