Aviation package will help Cork Airport rebuild international route network, says daa

The Government has announced plans to provide €90 million in immediate funding for an aviation package which it is anticipated will help Ireland rebuild international connectivity following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move has been welcomed by management at the daa who say that the package will help Cork Airport to rebuild its international route network next year and beyond.

Dalton Philips, CEO at daa said its business at Dublin and Cork Airports has been significantly hit by the fall in the passenger numbers over the past two years, as has the entire aviation ecosystem.

“Together we have a long journey to travel as we seek to reconnect Ireland to the rest of the world and fulfil our role as an economic enabler for the Irish economy in terms of trade, tourism and social connectivity. We obviously welcome the measures announced in today’s budget and look forward to rebuilding our long and short haul networks out of Dublin and Cork Airports on the strength of these supports.”

Cork Airport has witnessed a significant drop in traffic since the beginning of the pandemic. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport added: “Today’s announcement has to be warmly welcomed and appreciated. Cork Airport was the second busiest and best-connected airport in the State coming into this pandemic and we aim to return to that position coming out of this crisis. These supports for Irish airports will allow us at Cork Airport to rebuild our international route network into next year and beyond.

“We have already had some really positive announcements made by our airline customers in recent weeks and we are confident of even more as a result of these Government supports. We are very grateful for this support from the Government as we continue that rebuilding process.”