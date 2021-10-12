Budget 2022 Live: Price of pack of cigarettes to increase by 50c; minimum wage to rise

The scheme will taper off over the coming months, he said.
Mr Donohoe also said that the country’s reduced VAT rate of 9% for the hospitality sector will remain in place until August 2022.
Some of the measures announced will also benefit remote workers.
Mr Donohoe said: “I am announcing an income tax deduction amounting to 30% of the cost of vouched expenses for heat, electricity and broadband in respect of those incurred while working from home.” As expected, the finance minister has also announced that the standard rate band for income tax will increase by €1,500.
He also said that personal tax credit, employee tax credit and earned income credit will increase by €50.
Mr Donohoe also said that the national minimum wage will increase by 30 cent to 10.50 euros an hour.
The Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe has told the Dáil that more than 400,000 jobs will be added to the Irish economy between 2021 and 2022 – with employment expected to reach and exceed its pre-pandemic level during the course of 2022.
“This performance, by any measure, represents a remarkable rebound in our jobs outlook.” “We are recovering,” he said.
In 2022, the unemployment rate is expected to fall to around 6.5% across the year.
Mr Donohoe said: “The Government also continues to be aware of, and prepared for, the risks and conseqxit.”uences of Bre
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is announcing a €4.7 billion Budget package as Ireland begins to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Donohoe told the Dáil today: “The last time I announced a Budget in this chamber, two years ago, none of us could have foreseen that the worst global pandemic in a century awaited.” “Many lives were lost. Many livelihoods were ruined.” “But, it also brought out the very best in Irish society.”
“In framing this Budget, we have been conscious of the cost of living pressures that are currently confronting citizens and businesses.
“Budget 2022 meets the twin goals of investing in our future, of meeting the needs of today, while putting the public finances on a sustainable path.”