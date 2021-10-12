Budget 2022 Live: Price of pack of cigarettes to increase by 50c; minimum wage to rise

The Minister for Public Expenditure has said that the Government will bring forward proposals in the coming weeks for a “significantly enhanced scheme” to address the mica crisis. Michael McGrath told the Dáil chamber: “The Government acknowledges the devastation being experienced by thousands of households impacted by defective mica building blocks. “Following consideration of the workforce group report from the Department of Housing, the Government will bring forward proposals in the coming week for a significantly enhanced scheme to address this important issue.” Families affected by the mica crisis have been calling on the Government to introduce a 100% redress scheme. The Government has faced criticism for only offering 90% under its current plan.

COVID FUNDING The Minister for Public Expenditure said that the Government will provide €7bn in Covid funding. Michael McGrath told the Dail chamber: “This funding will be made available as required to continue our fight against the pandemic. “It will fund public health measures, in particular the continuation of our testing and tracing capacity, and our vaccination booster campaign. “It will continue to support incomes and jobs through the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme and will further support a range of sectors in their recovery from Covid. “Building on our experience of the pandemic, Minister Donohoe and I will hold approximately four billion euro of the Covid provision as a contingency reserve so that we can adapt if faced with the unexpected. “This prudent approach served us well last year as we had the resources available to respond to the uncertainties presented by the pandemic. “Of the 4.2 billion increase in core expenditure next year, I am allocating €1.45bn for new current expenditure measures.” MINIMUM WAGE The minimum wage is to increase by 30 cent to €10.50 FRONTLINE WORKERS Mr Donohoe finished his Budget speech by paying tribute to “the heroes of the Covid pandemic”. “For those worried about whether they can own a home or afford their rent, this Budget will support you.” “For businesses looking to the future, this Budget backs you.” “I am an optimist by nature,” the finance minister said on Tuesday as he promised “truly exciting times ahead for this country”. GLOBAL TAX AGREEMENT The Finance Minister has said the “national interest” is best served by joining the OECD’s global tax agreement. That agreement will see Ireland’s 12.5% corporation tax rise to 15%. “While there will be a cost to the Exchequer, it provides long-term certainty for businesses and investors for the benefit of Irish jobs.” “As a small open economy that depends on rules and order in global tax and trade, an agreement was in our interests.” Mr Donohoe said that the 15% rate will still be less than other countries. “We will remain an attractive location for investment,” he told TDs. “It is the right decision for Ireland, for our jobs, for our economy.” HELP TO BUY SCHEME Paschal Donohoe has said that the Government’s Help to Buy scheme for first-time buyers – controversial and criticised by some opposition parties – will be extended unchanged into next year. “Ensuring that people have access to home ownership in this country is an absolute priority for this Government,” he said. CIGARETTES As expected, the Finance Minister also announced that the excise duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes will rise by 50 cents. Mr Donohoe said that the move will bring the price of cigarettes to around €15. CLIMATE CHANGE The Finance Minister has described climate change as “one of the most important issues of our time”. “The world is burning,” he told the Dail. Alongside the annual increase in the carbon tax by €7.50 per tonne, Mr Donohoe said that to incentivise uptake of electric vehicles the Government will extend the 5,000-euro relief for battery electric vehicles until the end of 2023. LAND TAX Mr Donohoe has told the Dail that a 3% zoned land tax will be introduced – set to apply to land which is zoned as suitable for housing but remains undeveloped. “The tax will be based on the market value of the land and I have determined that the rate at the outset should be 3%,” he said. The tax has a two-year lead-in time for land zoned before January 2022 and a three-year lead-in time for land zoned after January 2022. Mr Donohoe said that this will “give scope to review the workings of the tax” and to “listen to stakeholders”. WAGE SUBSIDY SCHEME Ireland’s Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will remain in place until April 30, 2022, Paschal Donohoe has confirmed.

The scheme will taper off over the coming months, he said.

Mr Donohoe also said that the country’s reduced VAT rate of 9% for the hospitality sector will remain in place until August 2022.

Some of the measures announced will also benefit remote workers.

Mr Donohoe said: “I am announcing an income tax deduction amounting to 30% of the cost of vouched expenses for heat, electricity and broadband in respect of those incurred while working from home.” As expected, the finance minister has also announced that the standard rate band for income tax will increase by €1,500.

He also said that personal tax credit, employee tax credit and earned income credit will increase by €50.

Mr Donohoe also said that the national minimum wage will increase by 30 cent to 10.50 euros an hour.

The Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe has told the Dáil that more than 400,000 jobs will be added to the Irish economy between 2021 and 2022 – with employment expected to reach and exceed its pre-pandemic level during the course of 2022.

“This performance, by any measure, represents a remarkable rebound in our jobs outlook.” “We are recovering,” he said.

In 2022, the unemployment rate is expected to fall to around 6.5% across the year.

Mr Donohoe said: "The Government also continues to be aware of, and prepared for, the risks and consequences of Brexit."

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is announcing a €4.7 billion Budget package as Ireland begins to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Donohoe told the Dáil today: “The last time I announced a Budget in this chamber, two years ago, none of us could have foreseen that the worst global pandemic in a century awaited.” “Many lives were lost. Many livelihoods were ruined.” “But, it also brought out the very best in Irish society.”

“In framing this Budget, we have been conscious of the cost of living pressures that are currently confronting citizens and businesses.

“Budget 2022 meets the twin goals of investing in our future, of meeting the needs of today, while putting the public finances on a sustainable path.”