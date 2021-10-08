Man who urinated on Cork's South Mall convicted and fined

A drunken man opened his pants and urinated in the middle of the South Mall after three o’clock in the morning and now he has been convicted and fined for his behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher dealt with the cases against 35-year-old Henri Claeys of Cathedral Mews, Upper John Street, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Garda Iain King encountered Claeys on June 26 at South Mall, Cork.

The defendant staggered out on the road. He was arguing with a woman at the time. He then opened his pants and began urinating in the middle of the road.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined him €300 for engaging in insulting behaviour and €100 for being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

Garda Conor Manton encountered the same man around this same time when Claeys was again intoxicated to the extent that he was danger to himself or others.

For that he was fined another €100 at Cork District Court.