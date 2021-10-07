Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 16:26

President pays special visit to Cork's City Hall 

President pays special visit to Cork's City Hall 

Pictured are Chief Executive of Cork City Council Ann Doherty; Assistant Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Brian Geaney; Uachtarán Na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins and Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher. Pictures: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

Mary Corcoran

Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins paid a courtesy visit to Cork’s City Hall this afternoon.

During the short visit, the President met with the Lord Mayor, Colm Kelleher; Cork City Council’s Chief Executive Ann Doherty and Assistant Chief Executive Brian Geaney. 

The President’s courtesy visit included meeting with artists, poets, and academics, including Barry Hill, Producer of “The Epic” and Past President of The North Monastery Past Pupils Union, Poet & Naval Service Commander Caoimhin Mac Unfraidh, Artist Eve Parnell and Dr. Aodh Quinlivan Author of “Forgotten Lord Mayor”

During the visit, the President was presented with a copy of ‘Witness to Murder’ by Kieran McCarthy and John O’Mahony and published by ‘The Irish Examiner’.

Speaking to the Echo after the visit, the Lord Mayor, Colm Kelleher said it was an "honour and a privilege" to be able to welcome Michael D. Higgins to the Lord Mayor’s Chambers.

“It was an absolute personal pleasure as the first citizen of the city to welcome Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins to the Lord Mayor’s chambers this afternoon for a courtesy visit,” the Lord Mayor said.

“It was an absolute privilege to sit in the man’s company. He is an absolute fountain of knowledge and a national treasure,” he added.

The President has a busy schedule of appointments and visits, and yesterday addressed the PDFORRA Annual Delegate Conference banquet in Killarney.

Tomorrow, he is scheduled to welcome the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland on a courtesy call. 

Read More

'He was a very popular man': Funeral details announced for the late Kevin Kelleher

More in this section

Garda stock Man arrested after attempted aggravated robbery in Cork seaside village
Book of evidence to be served on man (51) accused of raping his son and inducing him to engage in sex act with dog Book of evidence to be served on man (51) accused of raping his son and inducing him to engage in sex act with dog
LATEST: Bones found during work at former Cork city pub at least 70 years old  LATEST: Bones found during work at former Cork city pub at least 70 years old 
cork city councillord mayorcork politics
Covid numbers: Over 1,000 new cases 

Covid numbers: Over 1,000 new cases 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more