President pays special visit to Cork's City Hall 

Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins paid a courtesy visit to Cork’s City Hall this afternoon.

During the short visit, the President met with the Lord Mayor, Colm Kelleher; Cork City Council’s Chief Executive Ann Doherty and Assistant Chief Executive Brian Geaney.

The President’s courtesy visit included meeting with artists, poets, and academics, including Barry Hill, Producer of “The Epic” and Past President of The North Monastery Past Pupils Union, Poet & Naval Service Commander Caoimhin Mac Unfraidh, Artist Eve Parnell and Dr. Aodh Quinlivan Author of “Forgotten Lord Mayor”

During the visit, the President was presented with a copy of ‘Witness to Murder’ by Kieran McCarthy and John O’Mahony and published by ‘The Irish Examiner’.

🇮🇪Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher was honoured to welcome Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D. Higgins to Cork City Hall today 🇮🇪



Speaking to the Echo after the visit, the Lord Mayor, Colm Kelleher said it was an "honour and a privilege" to be able to welcome Michael D. Higgins to the Lord Mayor’s Chambers.

“It was an absolute personal pleasure as the first citizen of the city to welcome Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins to the Lord Mayor’s chambers this afternoon for a courtesy visit,” the Lord Mayor said.

“It was an absolute privilege to sit in the man’s company. He is an absolute fountain of knowledge and a national treasure,” he added.

The President has a busy schedule of appointments and visits, and yesterday addressed the PDFORRA Annual Delegate Conference banquet in Killarney.

Tomorrow, he is scheduled to welcome the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland on a courtesy call.