'He was a very popular man': Funeral details announced for the late Kevin Kelleher

One of the sons of the Blarney Woollen Mills dynasty has passed away, just a few short years after his wife Noirín.

Kevin Kelleher, who passed away on Wednesday morning after being unwell for some months, has been described locally as a “gentleman” and the “loveliest man you could ever meet.”

Former Fianna Fáil Councillor Bob Ryan said Kevin started the Tricot Marine premium knitwear range “from nothing” and would be a “tremendous loss to his family and the local community.”

Mr Kelleher was also heavily involved in the local GAA and played both hurling and Gaelic football for Blarney GAA.

The Blarney Woollen Mills businessman had two daughters and a son - Lydia, Emma and David -and the family lived in Tower for a number of years.

The late Kevin Kelleher, Blarney Woollen Mills. Picture: Jim Coughlan

“He was a very popular man,” Councillor Damien Boylan said.

“He was part of the community for donkey's years and he was incredibly kind and very generous to causes, unknown to most.”

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Friday at 3:30pm at St. Senan’s Church, Cloghroe, Blarney, with funeral afterwards to St. Senan’s Cemetery, Tower.

In accordance with Government guidelines the capacity of the Church will be limited to 50%.

Kevin's Mass will be live streamed at www.mycondolances.ie