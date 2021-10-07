Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 10:22

'He was a very popular man': Funeral details announced for the late Kevin Kelleher

'He was a very popular man': Funeral details announced for the late Kevin Kelleher

The late Kevin Kelleher, Blarney Woollen Mills. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Roisin Burke

One of the sons of the Blarney Woollen Mills dynasty has passed away, just a few short years after his wife Noirín.

Kevin Kelleher, who passed away on Wednesday morning after being unwell for some months, has been described locally as a “gentleman” and the “loveliest man you could ever meet.” 

Former Fianna Fáil Councillor Bob Ryan said Kevin started the Tricot Marine premium knitwear range “from nothing” and would be a “tremendous loss to his family and the local community.” 

Mr Kelleher was also heavily involved in the local GAA and played both hurling and Gaelic football for Blarney GAA.

The Blarney Woollen Mills businessman had two daughters and a son - Lydia, Emma and David -and the family lived in Tower for a number of years.

The late Kevin Kelleher, Blarney Woollen Mills. Picture: Jim Coughlan
The late Kevin Kelleher, Blarney Woollen Mills. Picture: Jim Coughlan

“He was a very popular man,” Councillor Damien Boylan said. 

“He was part of the community for donkey's years and he was incredibly kind and very generous to causes, unknown to most.”

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Friday at 3:30pm at St. Senan’s Church, Cloghroe, Blarney, with funeral afterwards to St. Senan’s Cemetery, Tower.

In accordance with Government guidelines the capacity of the Church will be limited to 50%. 

Kevin's Mass will be live streamed at www.mycondolances.ie

More in this section

FILE PHOTO An end to Brexit talks? It is widely expected that there will be an announcement today on a post-Brexit trade deal be Man fined after smashing window of popular Cork takeaway
‘We’re aiming for the best INDIE ever’: Ticket details for long-running Cork festival announced ‘We’re aiming for the best INDIE ever’: Ticket details for long-running Cork festival announced
Watch: Demolition works underway at North Main Street to make room for new mixed-use development Watch: Demolition works underway at North Main Street to make room for new mixed-use development
cork people
Home and business owners advised to take precautionary action as rainfall warning is issued for Cork

Home and business owners advised to take precautionary action as rainfall warning is issued for Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more