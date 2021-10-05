Cork traffic: Reports of heavy traffic on major interchange

Motorists in Cork are being advised to expect some delays this morning in the vicinity of one of the city’s major interchanges.

Traffic is reported to be heavier than normal on all approaches to the Dunkettle Interchange.

“Please expect minor delays and allow additional time for your journey,” the Dunkettle Interchange team said in an alert.

Meanwhile, motorists are being reminded that the temporary reduced speed limit of 60 km/hr for the Dunkettle site area remains in place and motorists are requested to abide by the speed limit in the interests of the safety of the personnel working on site and road users themselves also.

Motorists are being advised that the M8 northbound will be closed on Friday night as works continue on the Dunkettle Interchange Project.

The closure will allow the works required in the existing M8 centre median area to be progressed in the coming weeks.

It is anticipated that the bridge beams over the N25 at structure will be put in place during October.