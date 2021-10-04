Dumping blackspot to be cleaned up by the council

A dumping blackspot is being tackled by Cork City Council in the coming days.

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng asked for the issue to be addressed, after local residents mentioned it to him.

In response to the feedback, Mr Ryng filed a motion, asking that Cork City Council conduct an inspection and clean-up of the boundary between Innishmore and the regional park in Ballincollig.

The Sinn Féin councillor explained that the area has become overgrown and is a location for regular dumping, despite the efforts of local residents. In response to Mr Ryng’s motion, which was on the council agenda for the September 23 meeting, the local authority gave a commitment that an inspection would be undertaken in the next 10 days and that any vegetation that is likely to attract dumping would be cut back.

In response to the council’s commitment, Mr Ryng said: “I welcome the city council’s commitment to inspect the boundary between the regional park and Innishmore. I’m hoping it will result in a tidy up of some of the overgrowth that exists there.”

Discarded items in the hedgerows of Innishmore.

The Sinn Féin councillor emphasised the extent of the issue and highlighted the problems that it was causing the local residents.

“The area has been a bit of a blackspot for dumping,” Mr Ryng said.

“Only for the trojan efforts of the local residents’ association, it would look a lot worse.”

Mr Ryng said the local community often find bulky, broken items abandoned in the hedgerows, such as old lawnmowers, wheelbarrows, and old drying racks.

“Over the last few years, they have removed a large amount of dumped items from the boundary with the regional park. I’m hoping a tidier layout will prevent this area being used by a tiny number of people disposing of their rubbish.”