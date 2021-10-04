Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 12:29

Dumping blackspot to be cleaned up by the council

Dumping blackspot to be cleaned up by the council

Discarded items in the hedgerows of Innishmore.

Roisin Burke

A dumping blackspot is being tackled by Cork City Council in the coming days.

Sinn Féin councillor Eolan Ryng asked for the issue to be addressed, after local residents mentioned it to him.

In response to the feedback, Mr Ryng filed a motion, asking that Cork City Council conduct an inspection and clean-up of the boundary between Innishmore and the regional park in Ballincollig.

The Sinn Féin councillor explained that the area has become overgrown and is a location for regular dumping, despite the efforts of local residents. In response to Mr Ryng’s motion, which was on the council agenda for the September 23 meeting, the local authority gave a commitment that an inspection would be undertaken in the next 10 days and that any vegetation that is likely to attract dumping would be cut back.

In response to the council’s commitment, Mr Ryng said: “I welcome the city council’s commitment to inspect the boundary between the regional park and Innishmore. I’m hoping it will result in a tidy up of some of the overgrowth that exists there.”

Discarded items in the hedgerows of Innishmore. 
Discarded items in the hedgerows of Innishmore. 

The Sinn Féin councillor emphasised the extent of the issue and highlighted the problems that it was causing the local residents.

“The area has been a bit of a blackspot for dumping,” Mr Ryng said. 

“Only for the trojan efforts of the local residents’ association, it would look a lot worse.”

Mr Ryng said the local community often find bulky, broken items abandoned in the hedgerows, such as old lawnmowers, wheelbarrows, and old drying racks.

“Over the last few years, they have removed a large amount of dumped items from the boundary with the regional park. I’m hoping a tidier layout will prevent this area being used by a tiny number of people disposing of their rubbish.”

Read More

Loo budget faces axe: Draft council proposals to cut spending revealed

More in this section

A Glass of water on white background Boil water notice lifted for 2,400 Cork customers
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 31, 2021 National Development Plan 'significant' for country, Taoiseach says
Cork teen completes his 100th lap of Sandycove Island Cork teen completes his 100th lap of Sandycove Island
cork city councilillegal dumping
Water outages possible for north Cork residents

Water outages possible for north Cork residents

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more