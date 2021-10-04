Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 11:53

Water outages possible for north Cork residents

Residents in Mitchelstown and 11 surrounding areas are being asked to conserve water as engineers investigate a blockage
Water outages possible for north Cork residents

Irish Water and Cork County Council engineers are investigating an issue on the Mitchelstown public water supply network. 

Martha Brennan

Irish Water has warned that Mitchelstown residents may experience temporary water outages over the coming days as engineers investigate a local blockage.

In a statement released today, Irish Water confirmed that Cork County Council engineers are currently investigating "an issue" on the Mitchelstown public water supply network. 

Irish Water's regional operations lead Pat Britton said that the engineers have been investigating the issue since the beginning of the weekend.

“Crews have been out all weekend trying to pinpoint the exact location of the issue and we hope to have this rectified as soon as possible. During this period, customers may experience intermittent reductions in pressure or supply," he said.

“We understand the inconvenience caused when these issues occur and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers.” 

Areas that may be affected include Mitchelstown, Garryleigh, Corracunna, Ballyarthur, Kilbehenny, Garrane, Kilglass, Curragh More, Furrow, Gurteennaboul, Pollardstown, and Ballgiblin.

“We are asking customers in these areas to be mindful of how they use water and to conserve when possible. However it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on handwashing," Mr Britton added.

Anyone seeking further information can visit the supply and service section on Irish Water's website www.water.ie or call 1800 278 278.

Read More

Boil water notice lifted for 2,400 Cork customers

More in this section

Dumping blackspot to be cleaned up by the council Dumping blackspot to be cleaned up by the council
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 31, 2021 National Development Plan 'significant' for country, Taoiseach says
Cork teen completes his 100th lap of Sandycove Island Cork teen completes his 100th lap of Sandycove Island
place: mitchelstownorganisation: cork county councilorganisation: irish waterorganisation: hse
A Glass of water on white background

Boil water notice lifted for 2,400 Cork customers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more