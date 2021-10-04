Water outages possible for north Cork residents

Irish Water has warned that Mitchelstown residents may experience temporary water outages over the coming days as engineers investigate a local blockage.

In a statement released today, Irish Water confirmed that Cork County Council engineers are currently investigating "an issue" on the Mitchelstown public water supply network.

Irish Water's regional operations lead Pat Britton said that the engineers have been investigating the issue since the beginning of the weekend.

“Crews have been out all weekend trying to pinpoint the exact location of the issue and we hope to have this rectified as soon as possible. During this period, customers may experience intermittent reductions in pressure or supply," he said.

“We understand the inconvenience caused when these issues occur and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers.”

Areas that may be affected include Mitchelstown, Garryleigh, Corracunna, Ballyarthur, Kilbehenny, Garrane, Kilglass, Curragh More, Furrow, Gurteennaboul, Pollardstown, and Ballgiblin.

“We are asking customers in these areas to be mindful of how they use water and to conserve when possible. However it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on handwashing," Mr Britton added.

Anyone seeking further information can visit the supply and service section on Irish Water's website www.water.ie or call 1800 278 278.