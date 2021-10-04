Boil water notice lifted for 2,400 Cork customers

The boil water notice impacting customers supplied by the Doneraile Regional Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect and the water is safe to drink, according to Irish Water.

In a statement released today, Irish Water and Cork County Council confirmed that the notice, which had been in place since September 29, had been lifted following consultation with the HSE.

The notice affected 2,400 customers and was put in place due to inadequate disinfection of the water supply which had entered the local network.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts worked to resolve the situation and found "a number of satisfactory water samples" before the notice was lifted.

Pat Britton of Irish Water said: "Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact of this boil water notice on the people affected in Doneraile and surrounding areas and we sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.

"We wish to thank the community for their patience while we worked to resolve the issue and restore a normal water supply as quickly as safely as possible. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

In the statement, Irish Water added that they are continuing to work to "safeguard" the health of the public.

"Irish Water continues to work at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services."

If customers have any queries they can contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278.