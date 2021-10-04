Commitment to major Cork road projects in today's NDP announcement 

The new National Development Plan (NDP), which is due to be announced by the Taoiseach and other members of cabinet in Cork today, is understood to include a commitment to building the Cork to Limerick M20 motorway and plans for the long-sought Northern Ring Road for Cork city.

Other major Cork projects are expected to be included in the plan, such as the plans to develop Cork's commuter rail network, to run from Buttevant and Mallow in the north and Cobh and Midleton in the east.

In total, the NDP 2018-2027 plans for projects worth some €165bn, according to the Irish Examiner.

It is understood road projects that were committed to in the 2018 NDP will be continued, but there will be a 2:1 spending ratio of sustainable transport to road spending.

There is also a commitment to deliver three new elective hospitals, including one in Cork.

The hospitals announcement is expected to be one of several this month designed to restore confidence in Sláintecare reforms for the health service following a series of resignations among those leading the process.

Speaking to The Echo, Fine Gael spokesman on health, Cork North-Central TD Colm Burke, said he understands Cork’s new elective hospital will be for day procedures only, with no in-patients’ beds.

“I’m going to be very disappointed if it is going to be a day facility,” he said.

The NDP is due to be announced in Cork before lunchtime today.