Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 08:45

Shop assistant feared for his life during knifepoint robbery in Cork, court hears 

"[He] attempted to jump the counter but failed to do so due to screens." 
Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing. 

Liam Heylin

A 21-year-old man who has been making progress in his rehabilitation and staying out trouble since he carried out a knifepoint robbery at a Centra store in Cork last June had sentencing further adjourned in his case until February.

Detective Garda Aonghus Cotter confirmed that Jeancy Kumanzembe of Belmont Court, Garryduff, County Cork, had not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since the robbery on June 3 2020 at Centra in Broadale, Douglas, Cork.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until February 18 2022 and said the court could then look at the progress made.

Man confessed 

The young man confessed to the robbery and the related charge of production of a knife in the course of the crime.

The accused entered the shop at 10.30pm, at a time when the young man at the cash register had lodged the days takings and was leaving cash floats in the tills.

“Jeancy Kumanzembe attempted to jump the counter but failed to do so due to screens on the counter,” the detective said.

The shop assistant was unable to get away from the position he was in behind the counter when the raider came around the side towards him while holding up a knife in front of his body.

He demanded the contents of both tills and was given more than €600 in cash.

Jeancy Kumanzembe went to leave via the front door but it had automatically locked so he returned to the shop assistant and demanded to be taken out by a back door.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted from a victim impact statement that the member of staff feared for his life at the time.

