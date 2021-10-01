Chase: ‘We will never allow this incinerator to be built in Cork Harbour’

“The sentiment in the harbour is vehemently set against this. The fight will continue to go on in that vein,” said CHASE public relations officer, Linda Fitzpatrick after the High Court quashed planning permission for a proposed €160m incinerator at Ringaskiddy in Cork Harbour.

The High Court also remitted the application back to An Bord Pleanála for further consideration and determination.

Mr Justice David Barniville made the orders which will see the application for planning permission for the facility at Ringaskiddy now be examined afresh from a certain point in 2017.

CHASE chairperson Mary O’Leary said the group remained determined to ‘never allow’ the incinerator to be built in Cork Harbour.

“We won our case securing an unprecedented objective bias judgement against Bord Pleanála. We are putting the board on notice to make a fair and lawful decision or they will face us again in the future.

“Since this 2016 application the landscape of policy, of EU legislation and of Cork Harbour itself have changed entirely, which must all be considered now in assessing this application. The reality is we will never allow this incinerator to be built in Cork Harbour,” she added.

CHASE public relations officer Linda Fitzpatrick echoed her colleague's sentiments.

“We are disappointed, but not surprised because it would be normal to have a remittal to An Bord Pleanála. The time has been turned back basically to October 2017. That is where An Bord Pleanála is going to be considering it from.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said there will be no let-up from the campaigners who remain ‘vehemently’ opposed to the incinerator.

“We are still fighting. It is business as usual with regards to fighting this proposal. This is a 21-year-old campaign. The sentiment in the harbour is vehemently set against this. The fight will continue to go on in that vein,” she added.

County Councillor Seamus McGrath welcomed the latest decision by the High Court.

“It is a welcome development by the High Court. To quash the planning permission has to be regarded as a significant win. It is a win, but the battle continues."

Cllr McGrath paid tribute to the huge campaign undertaken by the local community groups to prevent the proposed incinerator coming to Ringaskiddy.

“It is great testament to the huge campaign put in locally by communities over many years. They have been vindicated by [yesterday's announcement.”