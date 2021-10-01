Covid-19: Local area in Cork now has second-highest 14-day incidence rate of virus in the country

A Cork local electoral area (LEA) has recorded a significant rise in Covid-19 cases and now has the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the country.

The Mallow LEA has recorded the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 in Cork for the second consecutive week at 1011.8 per 100,000.

The figure is more than double the national average 14-day incidence rate of 389.0 per 100k of the population.

A total of 295 cases were recorded in the LEA in the 14 days to September 27.

Nationally, the LEA with the highest incidence rate over the past 14 days is Milford in Co Donegal with 1,038.4 cases per 100,000.

The Fermoy LEA recorded the second-highest 14-day incidence rate in Cork at 318.6 per 100,000, with 116 cases reported during the two-week period.

The Cobh LEA witnessed a decline in cases in the past week with 102 cases reported there in the two-week period, down from 116 last week. The 14-day incidence rate is 299.

The Cork City North West LEA has also seen a drop in the number of cases reported there at 115, down from 131 last week.

The 14-day incidence rate is 286.2 per 100,000 people.

The Cork City South West LEA reported 128 cases while the 14-day incidence rate is 272.1 this week.

A total of 110 cases were reported in the Cork City North East LEA and the 14-day incidence rate there is 260.9.

A total of 74 cases were recorded in the Skibbereen-West Cork LEA while the 14-day incidence rate is 244.4 per 100,000 people.

The Cork City South East LEA recorded 104 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 243.1.

The latest figures for Kanturk LEA continue to decrease as 60 cases were confirmed there compared against 65 last week, with the incidence rate now standing at 240.6.

A total of 86 cases were recorded in the Bandon-Kinsale LEA while the incidence rate there is 230.8.

Carrigaline LEA also had a very slight decrease in cases, as they recorded 81 cases, a drop of five cases, while their incidence rate is 230.5.

There were 86 cases recorded in the Cork City South Central LEA and the 14-day incidence rate is 222.4, while 73 cases were reported in the Macroom LEA where the incidence rate is 198.1.

The Midleton LEA reported 68 cases and had an incidence of 149.6.

Bantry currently has the lowest rate of Covid in the county, with just 27 cases reported in the past 14 days and a 14-day incidence rate of 120.4.