Covid vaccine uptake over 92% in some areas in Cork, figures show

MORE than 92% of people aged 12 or over in the Carrigaline and Cork City South East local electoral areas (LEAs) are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Figures released by the CSO show the vaccine uptake in many parts of Cork is high.

In the Carrigaline and Cork City South East LEAs more than 92.9% of the population (aged 12 or over) was fully vaccinated on September 9.

The Macroom and Kanturk LEAs reported vaccine uptake of 91.5-92.9%; while the Mallow, Cobh, and Bantry-West Cork LEAs reported an uptake of 90.6-91.5%.

The Skibbereen-West Cork, Fermoy, Bandon-Kinsale, and Cork City North West LEAs had a vaccine uptake of 89.7-90.6%, while the Cork City South Central LEA reported an uptake of 88.7-89.7%.

The LEAs in Cork with the lowest reported vaccine uptake for the same date were the Cork City North East, Cork City South West, and Midleton LEAs at 87.8-88.7%.

91.4 per cent of adults fully vaccinated

Yesterday it was revealed that, nationally, 91.4% of the adult population are fully vaccinated.

Of the population that is over 16 years of age, 90.5% are fully vaccinated; while 90.5% of the total eligible population — those aged 12 and over — have received at least one dose.

The figures were published as Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the 44th meeting of the high-level task force on Covid-19 vaccination, where he noted that close to 7.3m doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland since the first jab was given on December 26, 2020.

“These vaccinations have been key to protecting our communities, our health service, and to allowing for the safe and steady reopening of society,” Mr Martin said.

“On behalf of the Government and the Irish people, I want to thank Professor Brian MacCraith [the task force chairman] and all the members of the task force for their dedication in helping deliver one of the most successful and efficient Covid-19 vaccination programmes in the world,” he said.

“The task force — working alongside the HSE’s community and hospital vaccination teams, GPs, pharmacies, doctors, nurses, paramedics, nursing home staff, and other healthcare professionals and volunteers —have played a significant role in protecting our elderly relations, our friends, the medically vulnerable, our frontline healthcare workers, and society in general.

“The combined effort saw us through the emergency phase of the pandemic and into this next phase of managing Covid-19,” Mr Martin said.

Rollout has exceeded expectations

Prof MacCraith added: “The vaccine rollout has exceeded our best expectations, but any success that can be associated with it is down principally to two things — first, the remarkable response of the Irish people across all age groups, and, second, the incredible commitment and expertise demonstrated by those responsible for delivering the programme.

“It has been a real privilege for the task force to play a key role in supporting the HSE and the Department of Health in delivering this transformative programme,” Prof MacCraith said.

Ireland is ranked number one in the EU in terms of the percentage of the adult population fully vaccinated.