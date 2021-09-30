Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 17:57

New Paris flight brings delight to Cork Airport team

Management at Cork Airport has expressed its delight that Spanish low-cost carrier, Vueling, part of the IAG group that owns Aer Lingus, will operate the route on Mondays and Fridays from November 22, 2021 making it an ideal city break route in both directions.

A new twice-weekly scheduled service from Cork to Paris Orly airport is to be launched at Cork Airport this winter.

Managing Director at Cork Airport Niall MacCarthy said:

“We are thrilled to welcome a brand-new airline, Vueling, the Spanish low-cost carrier and part of the IAG group to Cork as our newest scheduled carrier.

“The new twice-weekly service to Paris Orly, the nearest airport to the centre of Paris, will operate on Mondays and Fridays. This news is exciting for business and tourism at both ends of the route and will further grow inbound tourism from this key continental market to counties across the South of Ireland.”

Cork Airport is currently undertaking the rebuilding of its main runway over a 10 weeks period, along with the upgrading of the airport's approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge and centreline lighting together with all of its drainage and ducting systems. Cork Airport will reopen on the morning of November 22 following the completion of these works.

The reconstruction of Cork Airport’s main runway is the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years - 12 months from funding approval to the completion of the main works – encompassing EU tendering, design, regulatory approvals and construction.

cork airportcork businesscork
