'It’s just flying': High demand as Cork Jazz lineup announced

Tickets are now on sale for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, Ireland’s first big festival in over 18 months.

This October Bank Holiday weekend, 22 - 25th Guinness Cork Jazz festival is back in Cork City. Now in its 43rd year, excitement is building as music fans will get that long-anticipated thrill of hearing live music again.

“Ireland is brimming with some of the most talented and creative musicians, artists and performers, but during the last 18 months they’ve had no stage, no pubs, no venues or stadiums," Rory Sheridan, Head of Partnerships, Diageo Ireland said.

"We’ve all missed the hum of the crowd and the beat of the drum, so we are delighted to welcome back The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, providing a platform for musicians to perform and welcoming thousands of people to Cork to enjoy the festival atmosphere that we have all been looking forward to returning."

Highlights

Headliner acts including the uniquely soulful Matthew Halsall, a composer, trumpeter, producer, DJ, and founder of Gondwana Records, who will perform with a hand-picked ensemble featuring some of Manchester’s finest young musicians. The hugely popular Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, made up of seven brothers from the south side of Chicago, are back following sell-out performances in 2018. Closing the festival on Monday evening, Yasiin Bey Big Band FKA Mos Def will perform with a live band for the first time in Ireland and is sure to be one of the biggest shows of this year’s festival.

Fiona Collins, Chairperson of the Cork Jazz Festival Committee commented: “One of the highlights for many will be the Fringe Festival which will see some of finest brass bands, New York Brass and Hyde Park returning, as well as more familiar local bands such as Rebel Brass bringing music to the streets of Cork.

“The festival committee is delighted to work in partnership with Diageo Ireland, Cork City Council, Cork Chamber of Commerce, Cork Business Association and businesses all over the city to bring jazz back to the streets of Cork. It promises to be a fantastic weekend, with an ever-developing programme, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to bring the vibrancy of the festival back to the City of Cork."

There is huge anticipation for this year’s festival, which was cancelled last year for the first time since 1978. Two of the Opera House’s events have nearly sold out already.

A spokesperson from the Opera House box office said: “Jazz will always sell out closer to the time but this year it’s just flying.

"The demand is huge but we’re absolutely delighted.”

Events kick off on Friday at the Opera House

Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neil will kick-off the weekend on Friday, October 22, followed by Mack Fleetwood’s tribute show at 7pm on Saturday, October 23.

Jenny Greene returns to the Leeside that night at 11:30pm for her headline show with Generic People.

On Sunday, Blok Rockn’ Beats Live will take over the Opera House main stage from 7pm and will pass the reins over to King Kong Company at 11:30pm.

For tickets and information, seewww.guinnessjazzfestival.com and www.corkoperahouse.ie.