Community gardaí patrolling areas around Cork campus as students return to university

COMMUNITY gardaí are patrolling the area around UCC this week ahead of expected revelry to mark the first week of term for first years.

Unlike previous years, there have not been any events organised to mark the week, although there are some events planned for Thursday night.

A garda spokesman said that the start of the new academic year has been quiet so far, with just one arrest in the area on Monday night. However, it is understood the person arrested was not a student.

In recent weeks, Sophomore Week was held to mark the arrival of second years to the campus, for the first time since starting at UCC, because of the pandemic.

The garda spokesman said that there were a number of incidents during Sophomore Week.

Catherine Clancy, Chairperson of the Magazine Road Residents Association, has commended the gardaí for patrolling the area around UCC throughout this week.

She said the group had engaged with gardaí towards the end of last week as they were worried that there would be issues relating to anti-social behaviour and noise this week.

The residents have also sought to have the area around UCC cleaned up every morning in discussions with UCC.

Ms Clancy said bins had been overturned on Highfield Avenue on Sunday night but said that there have not been any major issues so far.

She also commended president of UCC, John O’Halloran, for being proactive in the area.