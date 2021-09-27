Penny Dinners: Cork college students quitting studies due to hunger

Caitríona Twomey from Cork Penny Dinners on Little Hanover Street said that they have always welcomed university students. However, this new college term has seen growing numbers as a result of serious financial hardship among young people.
Ms Twomey said that many had decided to leave courses before hearing of the charity. She added that the cost of accommodation is contributing significantly to the problem.
The most sought-after edible items for students include staples such as rice and pasta. Some students had been living on little else other than dry cereal to make ends meet, Ms Twomey said.
“The one thing we are hearing from students is that their families are strapped and they don’t want to go home and tap into any more. They know that what their family is giving them is all they have. It could be five or six issues for one and one issue for another.
“The students we are coming across aren’t worried if their peers know they are coming to us, which is very positive,” she said