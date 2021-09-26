Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 17:42

Cork University Hospital under 'significant pressure' due to increasing patients

The hospital said today that increasing numbers of patients are placing a strain on services.

PATIENTS are being asked to attend local GPs and injuries units before attending Cork University Hospital's emergency department if their needs are not urgent.

A statement issued on behalf of the hospital read: "Cork University Hospital (CUH) is currently exceptionally busy and due to this increased level of activity, it is regrettable that some patients may experience delays in the Emergency Department.

"The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission, and the increasing number of patients attending the Emergency Department is currently putting significant pressure on the hospital.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

"Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Mercy Urgent Care Centre and the Local Injuries Units in Bantry and Mallow, prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

"Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time and thank the public for their co-operation and support," the statement added.

Other services available:

  • General Practitioner / South Doc Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork Opening hrs. 8:00am to 6.00pm Telephone - 021-4926900 
  • Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital: Opening hrs. 8:00am to 7:30pm.Telephone 027 50133 
  • Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital. Opening hrs. 8:00am to 7:00 pm. Telephone 022 – 58506.

