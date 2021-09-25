Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 15:56

Corkman (50) confesses to having a stash of cannabis worth 21k at home 

The defence barrister said he would need time to get his affairs in order. 
Liam Heylin

A 50-year-old man has confessed to having a stash of cannabis at a house on Noonan Road in Cork a year ago and now his sentencing has been put back for a month.

Brian Collins was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of having cannabis for sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000.

The specifics of the charge were that he had the cannabis for sale or supply on September 19 2020 at his home at 42 Noonan Road, Cork.

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said, “He is engaging with Arbour House and would need time to get his affairs in order.” 

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “What is the value of the drugs?” 

The judge was told they had a value of €21,000.

He was remanded on continuing bail until October 26.

