Covid relaxation ‘a huge step forward’ says Cork Chamber

CORK Chamber has welcomed the relaxation of Covid restrictions hailing the move as a welcome step towards normality and a morale boost for the whole city of Cork.

From September 22 the phased return to workplaces will begin and there will be a relaxation on the rules around indoor activities and outdoor events.

Speaking to The Echo, Cork Chamber director of public affairs, Thomas McHugh said the lifting of restrictions around working from the office along with relaxing limitations on event capacity, was very positive.

“It will be great to see people return to the office, allowing creativity and collaboration to continue. It will be a welcome boost to the city’s economy and will bring a natural life in footfall, all contributing to a confidence boost in the economy which is very welcome.”

The jazz parade with a huge crowd making its way along Opera Lane during the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in 2017.

Mr McHugh said it was an opportunity to counter what would normally be a quiet time of year in a meaningful way.

He said he thought the relaxation of guidelines around events was hugely significant.

“The industry was the first to be impacted and severely so, and it is the last to be fully enabled.”

Mr McHugh said it would be a huge economic contributor and welcomed the return of the jazz festival on the October bank holiday weekend.

“The jazz is heavily regarded as ingrained in the culture and brand of Cork, it brings us another step close to normal and it is a huge step forward.”