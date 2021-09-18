Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 07:00

Covid relaxation ‘a huge step forward’ says Cork Chamber

Covid relaxation ‘a huge step forward’ says Cork Chamber

The Lamarotte Jazz band entertain the crowds on the street at The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in 2106. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

CORK Chamber has welcomed the relaxation of Covid restrictions hailing the move as a welcome step towards normality and a morale boost for the whole city of Cork.

From September 22 the phased return to workplaces will begin and there will be a relaxation on the rules around indoor activities and outdoor events.

Speaking to The Echo, Cork Chamber director of public affairs, Thomas McHugh said the lifting of restrictions around working from the office along with relaxing limitations on event capacity, was very positive.

“It will be great to see people return to the office, allowing creativity and collaboration to continue. It will be a welcome boost to the city’s economy and will bring a natural life in footfall, all contributing to a confidence boost in the economy which is very welcome.”

The jazz parade with a huge crowd making its way along Opera Lane during the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in 2017.
The jazz parade with a huge crowd making its way along Opera Lane during the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in 2017.

Mr McHugh said it was an opportunity to counter what would normally be a quiet time of year in a meaningful way.

He said he thought the relaxation of guidelines around events was hugely significant.

“The industry was the first to be impacted and severely so, and it is the last to be fully enabled.” 

Mr McHugh said it would be a huge economic contributor and welcomed the return of the jazz festival on the October bank holiday weekend.

“The jazz is heavily regarded as ingrained in the culture and brand of Cork, it brings us another step close to normal and it is a huge step forward.”

Read More

Ed Sheeran announces new tour: singer-songwriter to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

More in this section

Reasons for refusing Páirc Uí Chaoimh planning revealed Reasons for refusing Páirc Uí Chaoimh planning revealed
Gardaí ask for public's help in finding missing Cork teenager Gardaí ask for public's help in finding missing Cork teenager
Jury finds man not guilty of Christmas Eve rape of adult daughter Jury finds man not guilty of Christmas Eve rape of adult daughter
cork jazz#covid-19coronavirus
New Year's party at home 4k

UCC to hire community engagement officer after local residents complain of noise, bottles being smashed and urinating on streets

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more