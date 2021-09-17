Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 10:44

Cork artist takes leaf out of father's book to showcase talent

Pascal Ungerer’s exhibition of paintings, Ghosts of Babylon, is now open at the LHQ Gallery at Cork County Library where art lovers are invited to view the work on Friday's Culture Night.

Sarah Horgan

THE son of bestselling author, illustrator and satirist Tomi Ungerer is set to showcase his own artistic talents with an exhibition taking place as part of Culture Night.

Pascal Ungerer’s exhibition of paintings, Ghosts of Babylon, is now open at the LHQ Gallery at Cork County Library where art lovers are invited to view his work tonight on Culture Night.

It comes almost two years after the death of his father who passed away at his home in West Cork in February of 2019. Tomi Ungerer was famed for his collection of stories which he continued writing up to his death at the age of 87. His 140 books had been translated into 30 languages. The artist was also responsible for thousands of drawings, sketches, and sculptures.

Former press photographer, Pascal started work on the collection of paintings as part of an Uillinn Art Centre residency in Skibbereen last year. He spent another year developing the artwork while on a residency at Backwater Studios in Cork.

The exhibition has a sharp focus on desolate landscapes which have become a source of fascination to the artist. Mr Ungerer was able to draw on his experiences of such natural wonders as a child growing up in a remote farmhouse outside Goleen, on the Mizen peninsula. He is looking forward to meeting with art lovers on Culture Night and said: “I’ve had a few shows that had to be rescheduled so there’s a feeling of getting back to normality now,” he said. “It’s an unusual event in that people will actually get to meet and chat with the artist. That accessibility offers people a nice opportunity to have that connection with that art.”

He said that having the exhibition in Cork will make it extra special. “You are always nervous. When it’s an event happening in your hometown you feel more under the microscope. However, having something like this in the place where you’re from makes it special.”

Ghosts of Babylon runs at the LHQ Gallery, Cork County Library Headquarters (next to County Hall) until September 28.

