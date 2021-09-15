Opening of Cork's new Marina Park delayed 

The opening of the Marina Park section next to Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been delayed until November, according to Cork City Council.

The park was due to open this month and, according to locals, looks largely completed.

However, delays in construction and poor weather have pushed back the opening date.

Cork City Council revealed its revised opening date for the local amenity in a reply to local Councillor Kieran McCarthy.

Speaking to The Echo, Cllr McCarthy said: “The park looks more or less ready to open.

“It looks well and will add immensely to The Marina district.

“It’s been a long two years with construction work stopping and starting due to Covid-19,” he added.

“Phase one works has comprised the construction of a new public car park at the Shandon Boat Club end of the Marina, as well as a new cycle lane and pedestrian walkway – these are all now completed and are very well used.

“The public can now see the grass on sunken lawn areas in the park section and the diversion of a watercourse, as well as new pathways, all of which are in place.

“One can also see that the installation of perhaps the most eye-catching part of the project – a noticeable red steel pavilion on the site of, and replicating, the central hall of the former Munster Agricultural Showgrounds.

“The sides of the pavilion will not be enclosed, and there will be possibilities for coffee pods and outdoor seating and arts and crafts.

“The project is a €10m investment into the area, of which nearly €5m came from EU Urban Sustainable Funds, which are part of the EU’s structural funds and are a crucial source of funding for cities”, concluded Cllr McCarthy.