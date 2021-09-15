Cork locations featured as part of Georgina Campbell Awards 2021

A NUMBER of Cork locations heave featured as part of the Georgina Campbell 2021 Awards that showcase the best of Irish food and hospitality.

Georgina Campbell Guides is Ireland's leading independent hospitality guide and this year, a number of Cork people, restaurants, pubs and cafés have been named as the winners of the annual awards that showcase the very best of Irish food and hospitality across a wide range of categories.

Cork’s own Good Day Deli was named among the winners of a new award, the Happy Place Award alongside family-owned Blairs Inn in Cloghroe.

Our new GEORGINA CAMPBELL ‘HAPPY PLACE’ AWARD is spreading sunshine.

HOTEL: @GalgormResort Spa & Golf Ballymena Co Antrim

RESTAURANT: @anportmor Westport Co Mayo

CAFÉ: @GoodDayDeli Cork

PUB: @BlairsInn Cloghroe Co Cork@nevenmaguire MacNean House, Blacklion Co Cavan #GCawards21 pic.twitter.com/7D0VwMRuPQ — Ireland Guide (@IrelandGuide) September 15, 2021

Owner and Operator of Sage Midleton, Kevin Aherne was named as one of the winners of the Best Pivot Award, for showcasing resilience throughout what was a difficult period for the industry.

Showing resilience our GEORGINA CAMPBELL BEST PIVOT 2021 winners are

RESTAURANT: @TheDoughBros Galway

CHEF: @MullinsGrainne of Grá Chocolates Kilchreest Co Galway

PERSON: @KevinAherneChef of Sage Midleton Co Cork

PRODUCER: @BallymakennyF Co Louth.

Well done! #GCawards21 pic.twitter.com/yaCDyy95g6 — Ireland Guide (@IrelandGuide) September 15, 2021

Claire Nash of Nash 19 was named as the recipient of the 2021 Georgina Campbell Community Award which aims to honour the very best of communities across Ireland.

The GEORGINA CAMPBELL COMMUNITY AWARDS 2021 honour the very best of community. Congratulations to

PERSON: Claire Nash of @Nash19Cork

RESTAURANT: Cyprus Avenue Belfast

EVENT: @FoodOnTheEdge by @mistereatgalway

HOTEL: @OnePerySquare Limerick #GCswards21 pic.twitter.com/uRSmLkY0Nf — Ireland Guide (@IrelandGuide) September 15, 2021

In another win for the Rebel County, the Award for Newcomer of the year was presented to the “extraordinary” Camus Farm Field Kitchen in Clonakilty.

Well done to GEORGINA CAMPBELL NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR 2021, the extraordinary Camus Farm Field Kitchen in #Clonakilty, Co Cork. #GCawards21 pic.twitter.com/G4P25QIihV — Ireland Guide (@IrelandGuide) September 15, 2021

Speaking on this year’s awards, Georgina Campbell described them as “a kind of love letter” to Irish food and hospitality.

“I am lost in admiration for all of the brave and dedicated people in the sector who have stretched themselves to the limit to keep their businesses going, keep their staff together if at all possible, and provide incredibly creative alternative services to customers.”

Despite everything that has happened within the last 18 months, she said that Ireland's food, tourism and hospitality remains a "very exciting and ever-developing story".