Zazzle announces plans for expansion of operations in Cork

Zazzle, the people-powered design platform, has announced the expansion of operations at its European HQ in Cork with a major hiring effort underway.

The company has already significantly grown strategic operations in Cork this past year, continuing those efforts with hiring in engineering and other technical sectors.

The company now plans to create 50 jobs in Cork over the next three years.

First launched in 2005, Zazzle has emerged as a global powerhouse connecting consumers, independent designers, manufacturers, and major brands, such as Disney and Marvel, to design and customise a multitude of products.

The company’s continually expanding product and design base includes everything from apparel and accessories, invitations, art, home goods, electronics, and custom gifts.

The company first began operating in Cork in 2014, with 30 employees in its first year, and has grown significantly since then with a current employee count of 225.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the plans.

“I’m really pleased to see Zazzle’s plans to expand its European HQ in Cork, creating 50 new jobs over the next three years. These are great jobs for skilled engineers, offering really good opportunities for those working in and around Cork. Ireland offers the right conditions for tech firms seeking to grow in the European market and this announcement is yet another example of our success in attracting high-quality investment and jobs. I wish the team every success with this expansion.”

The company has already significantly grown strategic operations in Cork this past year. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

“Zazzle has benefitted from, and is thrilled to continue, our commitment to the Republic of Ireland," added Robert Beaver, Zazzle CEO. "We value our relationships with the Cork community and are eager to bring on more Ireland-based talent.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Zazzle’s decision to expand their operations in Cork is welcome news. The addition of a new strategic function demonstrates the company’s commitment to Cork and the South West region. I wish them every success.”

Recruitment is already underway for key strategic engineering roles, which play a vital part in the company's continued growth.

The company is also set to begin hiring for seasonal positions from the end of July until 2022, with approximately 115-130 fixed-term contract (FTC) roles set to be created. These roles will be remotely based and are open to every county in the Republic of Ireland.