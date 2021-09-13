Logitech investment 'a huge boost' for Cork city

MINISTER for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has welcomed the commencement of Logitech International and JCD Group’s new LEED Gold office building in Cork city.

The development, which is designed to welcome a growing workforce at City Gate Plaza in Mahon, was marked at a ceremony at the site on Monday morning during which a Carpinus tree was planted as the first of over hundreds trees to be planted on the site.

Underlining the significance of the new 46,000-square-foot building being delivered by JCD Group, which will be let to Logitech, Minister McGrath said he welcomed the building of the state of the art offices which he said have “a real focus on sustainability and ensuring that these new modern buildings are as green as possible”.

He said the investment by Logitech along with JCD Group is “a huge boost for the city and for this area”.

“It is further evidence, I think, of the level of confidence that there is in Cork particularly among the FDI community where we are continuing to win new investments and to see firms that have had a long presence here such as Logitech investing in new facilities and new infrastructure I think is a real boost for the city,” he said.

For many years, Logitech’s Cork office has been a key site in the company’s global footprint, hosting approximately 200 talents of diverse nationalities and backgrounds in design, engineering, product development, finance, supply chain, people and culture and IT.

Michael McGrath TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform; Anne Carrigy, Cork Site Lead, Logitech, and Cllr Colm Kelleher, Lord Mayor of Cork, pictured at the tree planting ceremony to mark the announcement by Logitech International and JCD Group of the development of a new, LEED Gold office building designed to welcome a growing workforce at City Gate Plaza in Mahon, Cork. As part of the ceremony, a Carpinus tree was planted as the first of hundreds of trees to be planted on the site.

The company recently announced the creation of more than 50 new job opportunities over the next three years across wide-ranging roles and the build itself will also sustain an additional 100 jobs during the construction phase.

Cork’s Site Lead of Logitech Anne Carrigy said that Logitech will be moving into the new offices in September from Cork Airport Business Park of next year, describing the move as “a great opportunity” to attract more talent to the company.

She said that the site was chosen due to its accessibility in terms of public transport and its proximity to surrounding businesses and amenities.

Echoing Ms Carrigy’s comments, CEO of JCD Group John Cleary said that the location in City Gate Plaza is adjacent to well-established bus and cycle routes, while parking spaces will offer vehicle charging to meet the increasing demand for electric cars.

“We very much welcome Cork City Council’s continued investment in bus routes in the area and upgrades of the former Cork-Passage Railway which will connect City Gate Plaza to the City Centre,” he said.