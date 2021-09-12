Sinn Féin launch transport survey for Cork's northside

SINN FÉIN has launched a survey for residents in the North Central area of Cork city to identify issues with transport and areas in need of improvement.

The Sinn Féin team in Cork North this week launched a Sustainable Transport Survey which asks people a number of questions about how they get around their local area.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould noted “serious issues” in the area.

"From Mayfield to Bishopstown, Glanmire to Churchfield we know there are serious issues with people being able to make the most of their local area,” he said.

"Unsafe cycle lanes, lack of green spaces and lack of accessibility for disabled people are issues that come up regularly.”

Thomas Gould TD, Cllrs Mick Nugent, Kenneth Collins and Eolan Ryng, and local area rep Mandy O'Leary-Hegarty said they want to hear people's thoughts on the problems in their area and how they can be improved upon.

Mr Gould said the Covid-19 pandemic has shown just how important it is for people to be able to go for walks, or cycles, or socialize in their local green spaces.

“We need to find where the gaps are now and bring them to Cork City Council and to government.

"Building sustainable, inclusive communities has to be a key priority going forward.

"Things like cycleways, greenways, tactical paving, and accessible footpaths are desperately needed across Cork North Central.

"We want to hear people's thoughts on how to improve Cork for everybody."

To take part in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/corktransport.