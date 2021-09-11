'I can see Cork being the next Amsterdam': Businesses welcome 'golden opportunity' to transform city 

Funding of €1.3m is being provided under Fáilte Ireland’s weatherproofing and dining enhancement scheme, which will see a new weatherproofing infrastructure put in place on Princes St, Caroline St, Pembroke St, Beasley St, and Union Quay by early November to enable winter and summer outdoor dining.
Architects were engaged to design streetscapes, providing a unique identity for each street and an improved city centre experience. They have been working closely with Cork City Council and the traders on each street to develop their designs.
Intended to last for a minimum of five years, the weatherproofing infrastructure will include parasols, awnings, windbreaks, heaters, festoon lighting, and purpose-built planters.
The news has been described as “a vote of confidence” in city centre businesses.
“I can actually see us being the next Amsterdam,” said one Cork bar manager.
“People have already been thoroughly enjoying the outdoor seating and it has taken off far more than what our vision could ever have been,” said Mr Dwyer.