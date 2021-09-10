8,400 premises in Cork set for high speed broadband connectivity

HIGH speed broadband connectivity is on the way in Cork with works now commenced across over 8,400 premises in the Midleton area.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) has announced that fibre build works in County Cork are well underway.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Cork will see an investment of €314 million in the new high speed fibre network.

In Midleton, over 8,400 premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre-to-the-Home network in the area.

NBI crews have started initial works for the build in townlands across Midleton including Carrigtwohill, Castlemartyr, Lisgoold, Leamlara, Dungourney, Walshtown, and Ballyrussell.

These works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on pole or ducts.

In County Cork, there are 79,669 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 29% of all premises in the county.

Broadband Connection Points

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP also provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide.

These BCP’s will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism.

Broadband Connection Points are connected in a number of locations in Cork including Castletownkenneigh Community Centre, Aghabullogue Community Centre, Courtbrack Community Centre, and Clogagh Community Hall.

Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.

NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick said the company is satisfied with the progress being made.

Mr Hendrick said that as an increasing number of homes and businesses are being connected, they are “confident” that the rollout will continue to gather pace as they look to connect thousands more homes and businesses.

“We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect the first homes in Cork before the end of 2021. Minimum speeds of 500Mb will be available.”

He added that their mission is to end the digital divide across the country.

“Digital connectivity is critical to many of our activities, and this new Fibre-to-the-Home network, will be a key enabler for the sustainability of local businesses and communities.”