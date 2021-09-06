'It's a joke': Councillor slams lack of toilets at Ballincollig Regional Park

LOCAL Ballincollig Fine Gael councillor Derry Canty has said he is “losing the rag” with Cork City Council about the lack of a public toilet in the regional park.

Mr Canty said that he has been promised that a new public toilet would be put in the parkrun carpark, but to no avail.

The councillor said that a self-cleaning, automated double unit was supposed to be installed in recent weeks, but wasn’t.

Mr Canty said: “I am very frustrated with the situation. There are toilets in Ringaskiddy, Crosshaven, Carrigaline Park, but none in the regional park. There are a lot of people very annoyed about this.”

Mr Canty also said that the council were looking at putting a second toilet in the main car park, once the toilet in the Innishmore parkrun carpark was replaced, but said this was likely to be later.

“Two toilet units are needed at the regional park, as it is such a large amenity, but we need to at least get one across the line,” Mr Canty said.

“It is a busy park and there are a lot of park users and a lot of vendors selling coffees and cakes; people are eating and drinking and there are no toilets. It’s a joke.”

Cork City Council said: “We have a new, larger toilet unit ordered, which we expect to be in place by mid-October.

“We are also exploring options to see if it is possible to have a specific toilet-unit type located at the Inniscarra entrance to the park, water levels not allowing a sewer at this location.

“We are aware of a number of misconnections from private houses that have impacted on the canals and are identifying solutions to address the issue.

“The OPW are currently looking to see if repairing the weir will be considered as part of the Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme, and this would include measures to allow adequate water flows in the canals.”