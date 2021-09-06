Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 11:28

Lone goat currently on the loose in Cork city

Lone goat currently on the loose in Cork city

A goat is currently making its way through the various streets and residential areas in the Mayfield area.

A stray goat is currently loose on the northside of Cork city.

The lone goat is currently on the run and is making its way through the various streets and residential areas in the Mayfield area.

The goat has been spotted by a number of people who posted pictures and videos on social media this morning.

It is believed that this stray goat may be connected to a similar incident that involved five goats who were loose on Cork’s northside in August.

Last month five young goats made their way down the Middle Glanmire Road after leaving their home, believed to be in the Blackpool area.

The goats were spotted walking along the wall outside the Montenotte Hotel on the Middle Glanmire Road and later at the crossroads at St Luke’s.

The goats were ultimately rounded up safely in a makeshift pen by the Cork City Council wardens.

Read More

Irish Community Air Ambulance launches fundraising campaign; Crew tasked to 57 incidents in July

More in this section

Irish Community Air Ambulance launches fundraising campaign; Crew tasked to 57 incidents in July Irish Community Air Ambulance launches fundraising campaign; Crew tasked to 57 incidents in July
Maternity and paternity leave for councillors 'long overdue' Maternity and paternity leave for councillors 'long overdue'
Covid-19: Ireland takes next step in easing of restrictions Covid-19: Ireland takes next step in easing of restrictions
animals
CUH most overcrowded hospital in the country today

CUH most overcrowded hospital in the country today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more