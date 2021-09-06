Lone goat currently on the loose in Cork city

A stray goat is currently loose on the northside of Cork city.

The lone goat is currently on the run and is making its way through the various streets and residential areas in the Mayfield area.

The goat has been spotted by a number of people who posted pictures and videos on social media this morning.

It is believed that this stray goat may be connected to a similar incident that involved five goats who were loose on Cork’s northside in August.

Last month five young goats made their way down the Middle Glanmire Road after leaving their home, believed to be in the Blackpool area.

The goats were spotted walking along the wall outside the Montenotte Hotel on the Middle Glanmire Road and later at the crossroads at St Luke’s.

The goats were ultimately rounded up safely in a makeshift pen by the Cork City Council wardens.