Bitter family feuds leading to Cork children having to transfer schools

Former Lord Mayor Chris O’Leary, who works with a number of at-risk families, spoke of how conflicts are being passed down through generations and have found their way into the schoolyard. The issue has resulted in some families moving their children from schools in the city to the county, he said.
Mr O’Leary said there was a need for improved conflict resolution. His plea comes just a week after the schools reopened.
“Families have come to me in the context of my work as a community worker, saying they are having an issue with a family conflict,” he said.
“That conflict might have started very small, but it escalated because they always do...a victim might get caught up in it by trying to defend themselves. Their friends will back them and it becomes an ‘us and them’ scenario.
“In some cases, I have even had to go to court with families who were victimised after children were dragged into a feud and it escalated,” he told.