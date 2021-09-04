Leaving Cert 2021: Presentation principal 'extremely proud, but not a bit surprised' by strong results 

PRESENTATION Secondary School, Ballyphehane organised a socially distanced reception to honour their 40 students who received their Leaving Certificate results on Friday morning.

School principal Barry O’Shea said he was ‘extremely proud’ of their students.

“I am extremely proud of them, but not a bit surprised at their achievements. They did very well. The whole school community is very proud of them. I would like to thank all the staff, parents, and guardians who have contributed to their success,” he said.

Jesse Mendez, 480 points, Chloe Twohig, 487 points and Ciara Golden, 567 points celebrating their leaving cert results at Presentation Secondary School, Ballyphehane, Cork.

Mr O’Shea said there was great excitement on the school grounds on the morning of their results.

“There was great excitement. 20% of the students got over 500 points, while 35% got over 400 points," he said. "They are thrilled and they are looking forward to the next stage in their lives.

"They were a very highly motivated bunch who worked very hard especially through Covid.

"The beauty of our school is that it is small and caring. We look out for each other.

"We are able to adapt our teaching to support students and their own individual approach to learning.

Students Chloe Kasali, Lilly Boyle, Niamh Crowley and Ciara Golden celebrating their leaving cert results at Presentation Secondary School, Ballyphehane, Cork.

“We are really excited about seeing what happens next in their educational journey. With the results they got they have plenty of options and opportunities open for them. They can do anything they wish. They have set themselves up for a successful future. They have done themselves and the school proud,” he added.

Student teacher Joy Delaney and 5th year student Laura O’Sullivan performing at a leaving cert results celebration at Presentation Secondary School, Ballyphehane, Cork. Picture: Darragh Kane

The school principal said it was nice to mark their ‘milestone’ achievements with a reception.

“We had a socially distanced coffee reception with music and they had an opportunity to take pictures. We also had guidance councillors available to offer support. It was a nice way to congratulate them and recognise their hard work. Getting their Leaving Cert results is a huge milestone in their lives.

They showed great maturity and dedication. The results are outstanding. We are thrilled, very happy and so proud.”