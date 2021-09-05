Community workers in Cork launch health initiative

COMMUNITY Health Workers from Cork's Community Health Projects and Health Actions Zones have launched “Get Active ~ Get Connected” Community Health Month.

Get Active ~ Get Connected is an inaugural community health month initiative centred around a month long series of community health focused initiatives across Cork City and County during September.

Councillor John Sheehan was at the event, deputising for the Lord Mayor along with Rebecca Loughry (Specialist Social Inclusion) and Sorcha Ni Chrualaoich (Principal Community Worker).

Jacinta McCormack, Project Lead on behalf of all her colleagues in the Cork North Community Work Department thanked all the local voluntary, statutory and community organisations who collaborated with the team to support the delivery of a number of initiatives in communities for September.

“As a team, we are very proud of the wide variety of health focused initiatives on offer within the Calendar of Events, which provide a snapshot of some of our work on the ground in the community. Our aim is to encourage people once again to Get Active & Get Connected back into their community over the course of September, try out some new activities (in person or online) and hopefully develop some new friendships along the way.”

(L/R): Community Workers Team - Joanne McNamara, Cllr. Tony Fitzgerald, Nicola Lucy, Sorcha Ní Chrualaoich (Principal Community Worker), Cllr. John Sheehan (Deputising of behalf of the Lord Mayor of Cork), Brendan Scahill, Theresa McCarthy and Elaine McCoy. Photo: Colm Lougheed

Community Health Projects and Health Action Zones have been enhancing community health over the past 18 years on the Northside and in Fermoy, Mallow and Youghal.

“Community Health Workers work individually and collectively and their aim is to support and promote the development of sustainable health projects within their communities based on identified needs, listen and respond to help individuals and families; with the long term aim of inspiring people to improve their own health and wellbeing.

“Community Health Workers also act as a resource for the local community and other professionals in relation to sharing of information and they work in partnership with a wide variety of other local voluntary, statutory and community organisations to improve the health and lifestyle of a community through a series of health-focused initiatives.

Pictured (L/R): Theresa McCarthy, Cllr. John Sheehan (Deputising of behalf of the Lord Mayor of Cork) and Micheál O'Connor pictured at the Community Health Notice Board.

Ms McCormack invited everyone to share the Get Active ~Get Connected September Community Health Month physical & virtual Calendar of Events (available at www.healthactionzone.ie) with others and hope you get the opportunity to participate in some of the great initiatives that are on offer over the course of the month.

The launch was supported by Cork North Community Work Department and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare at St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher.