Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 15:57

Covid latest: 1,000+ new cases

In recent weeks the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan encouraged anyone not vaccinated to register for one. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Roisin Burke

A further 1,180 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Sunday.

362 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

"When incidence of disease is high, as it is in Ireland at the moment, it greatly increases the risk to you of contracting Covid-19."

The national vaccination rollout is to hit a major milestone next week, when 90 per cent of the adult population will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said over 6.9 million vaccines have now been administered in the State.

Of the total adult population, 89 per cent are now fully vaccinated while 92 per cent have received at least on dose.

